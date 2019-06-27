Dancing and kissing: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Jonas brothers on the boat in Paris
Nick arrived with his wife Priyanka at the second wedding ceremony of his brother Joe and Sophie Turner.
This weekend in Provence will be the second wedding ceremony of the stars of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas. First in Paris flew the bride and groom and then the groom’s brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra. On the eve of the wedding company, in which, besides the brothers and their companions, had several mutual friends, including actor Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, went for a walk along the Seine and arranged for a yacht party.
On this occasion, the deck was a table, upon which were the different varieties of French cheese, crackers, snacks of fruits and berries, accompanied by white wine and champagne. After the drinks, the company began to dance and completely embarrassed surrounded the boat paparazzi.
Priyanka and Nick succumbed to the romantic mood of Paris: the pair were whirling in the dance, kissing all the way. But Sophie and Joe at some point, looked gloomy, despite the fact that the event was arranged in their honor.