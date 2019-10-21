Dancing and passionate kiss Polyakova: Lesya Nikityuk brightly celebrated a birthday…
October 21, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Popular TV presenter Les nikitiuk, surprising recent change of image, celebrated his 32 birthday. First birthday celebrated on top. She made a hot air balloon flight.
Les has published a colorful frame on the page in Instagram. In the picture nikitiuk, with crimson lipstick, smiling happily and holding a glass of champagne. The frame is also visible male hand. Who is this mysterious stranger, the birthday girl is not recognized.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter