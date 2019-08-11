Dancing cockatoo became a star Network
His behavior has interested scientists.
Jeltuhay parrot named Snowball has become the object of research of neurobiologists because of its dance talent, the website gismeteo.ru.
The owner of the parrot Irena Schulz drew attention to the fact that her pet nice moves to the music, one of these dances the woman posted on the web. Dancing cockatoo attracted the attention of scientists, they recorded a video of several dancing parrot. It turned out that the Snow really knows the dance moves, and feels the acceleration and deceleration of the music.
Study of dancing birds was published in the journal Current Biology.
Parrot suggested tracks Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Cindy Lauper and Another One Bites the Dust of Queen, each of which was played three times. Under the song Snow danced alone. According to the records, it became apparent that parrot knows 14 dance movements and two movements difficult, a combination of two simple. Under one and the same melody Snow dance are not the same, without reference to certain characteristics of the music.
In access there is a video of a talented Snow. He really good dancing!