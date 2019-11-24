Dancing with the stars 2019: Alexander Prokhorov has told about preparation to the final show
Today the whole country will see a Grand project Grand final of dancing with the stars 2019! To live hours, so the participants are getting ready to go on the floor. Alexander Prokhorov, a finalist of the project and partner Anna Rizatdinova told how the preparations for a major final show.
“The finals! We reached him. I want to Express my gratitude to all who have texted and voted for our couple. Thanks to you we’ve come all this way! There was one broadcast where the audience choose who is worthy of the Cup. Do not rely on a miracle, vote for your favorites! 😉 We enabled turbo mode and preparing for the final. The way is passed and we will not stop at half! 14 weeks went by and this Sunday, the last live. We are preparing very spectacular and, of course, skilful performances that will definitely win you over. We are ready to rock the floor in the final! I hope that you will support us in this fight, Your vote!” — said Alexander Prokhorov.
Recall that in the semi-finals of Dancing with the stars 2019 a pair of Alexander Prokhorov and Anna Rizatdinova performed three dances: energetic Jive, Samba, and fiery tango with Vlad Yama!
Trio Yam — Prokhorov — Rizatdinova arranged on the floor a real show-a show with humor! And Vlad Yama tried on four striking image: the receptionist, the waiter, the colorful maid, and surprised the audience with the appearance in the Nude.
The Grand finale of the project dancing with the stars 2019 will be held today, November 24 on channel 1+1! The pair of Alexander Prokhorov and Anna Rizatdinova and their number to vote on 12!