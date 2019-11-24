Dancing with the stars: Rizatdinova, Mishina and Bulitko admitted, how they see the first morning in case of victory
November 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The Grand final of the popular show dancing with the stars 2019 will be held today, November 24. In anticipation of the end of the next season’s project superfinalists (Anna Rizatdinova, Ksenia Mishina and Victoria Bulitko) answered a series of rapid-fire questions.
Anna Rizatdinova
- If the newly changed partners, who would you like to dance? Irakli Makatsaria
- Review what the judges were most demotiviruet you? Which evaluations are the most anticipated? Vlad Pit
- What number of competitors you like? Daniel Salem, a room dedicated to the fight against cancer
- If you could pass the baton to the next season. Who would you say? Alexander Usik
- How do you imagine the morning after the finale? I’ll be on the plane at the master class. Flying to Portugal
Of Kseni Mishina
- If the newly changed partners, who would you like to dance? Dmitry Dikusar
- Review what the judges were most demotiviruet you? Which evaluations are the most anticipated? All the judges were strict and at the same time motivating
- What number of competitors you like? Paso Doble from MARUV
- If you could pass the baton to the next season. Who would you say? Regina Todorenko
- How do you imagine the morning after the finale? I have no idea, I know. At 6 am I got a crew change
Victoria Bulitko
- If the newly changed partners, who would you like to dance?Only with Dima Dicesare!
- Review what the judges were most demotiviruet you? Which evaluations are the most anticipated? When I hear constructive criticism Grigory Chapkis, I like and want to work.
- What number of competitors you like? The Paso Doble Lena Kravets and max Leonov.
- If you could pass the baton to the next season. Who would you say? Yana Glushchenko! She was really sick, I am pleased. I want to just maintain it next season!
- How do you imagine the morning after the finale? I Wake up with a smile on my face and my time at the rehearsal “Diesel Show”!