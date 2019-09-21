Danger close: what products can contain worms
In the fall, the stores and markets there are many new products. Especially country harvest: manufacturers offer a lot of supposedly organic products. But even in ordinary product may be hiding a serious risk of worms. What food is best to be wary of, will be discussed in our material.
Homemade pork
Many attractive natural, succulent pork or beef. We are ready to give your product a lot of money. But in this environmentally friendly (supposedly) the product lies a hidden threat. In the meat of pigs can be dangerous parasite is the pork tapeworm. The consequences of infection depends on what stage in the organism got tapeworm — larva, adult or eggs. Pork tapeworm can bring even to death.
Beef
In cattle can be beef tapeworm. Once in the human body develops a disease called beef tapeworm infection. It affects the entire gastrointestinal tract, the formation of nausea, cramping, weakness, dizziness, pain in the head. Also, violations of the chair, there is an Allergy.
Not to get worms, you should buy this product only in safe places.
Fish and crayfish
Many species of fish are carriers of worms. They are the culprits of various diseases, including difillobotrioz. It is a tapeworm, a tapeworm. It goes through several stages of development, affecting the entire human body. Worms are quite long — up to 10-12 meters.
In the gut it inhabits alone. It destroys the mucous membrane, there are formed microsyenite, atrophy, other consequences, including obstruction. The entire gastrointestinal tract works abnormally, developing megaloblastic anemia. There is a shortage of vitamin B12. In this case, a nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, unstable chair.
To protect yourself from worms, you need to cook the fish and crayfish, observing technology: carefully boil. If the fish is salted, then the duration of the Ambassador must be the greater, the smaller the density of the marinade.
Vegetables and fruits
Ripening in the earth products can also contain worms. For their development need moisture, high temperatures, oxygen. Especially often suffer from worms in the summer and autumn, when the harvest ripens. Any vegetable, any fruit, even grown in your garden can become a carrier of worms. Therefore, it is important to thoroughly rinse these products well to handle them before use.
Medikforum