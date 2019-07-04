Danger during the holidays: 11 beaches, where the most sharks
Love them or hate, but sharks are a vital part of the ecosystem of the Earth. Reader’s Digest has compiled a list of beaches where a chance encounter with a shark the highest.
There are about 500 different species of sharks, and they live in all the oceans of the Earth. The first sharks appeared over 400 million years ago, but now they have a problem. The abundance of many species declined, and about 100 million sharks a year are caught and die as a result of the fishery.
Despite frequent reports that in different parts of the world sharks attack people, in fact, dangerous for people only a few shark species: bull, great white and tiger sharks. But also people sometimes attack reef sharks and hammerhead sharks, but most likely the average person from the bite of this shark won’t die.
The beaches, where most of the sharks:
Sennen Cove, United Kingdom
This almost 2 km long stretch of beach is famous for the opportunity to observe the sharks, which can reach 12 meters in length and weigh up to 4.5 tons. But living here, sharks are not dangerous and they are not interested in attacking mammals. They have a small hooked teeth, and they are like whales they eat plankton and other tiny sea creatures. As a rule, they are not considered dangerous to humans, although their sharp skin flakes sometimes injure divers.
New Smyrna Beach, FL
According to the international statistics of shark attacks (ISAF) in Florida annually is the largest in the world the number of cases of attacks of sharks on people. According to researchers sharks Blake Chapman, PhD, author of “shark Attacks: myths, misunderstandings and fear”, a disproportionate number of these deaths occur in the district of Volusia where the beach is new Smyrna.
According to the ISAF, and since 1882 there had been 303 cases of unprovoked shark attacks is almost twice more than in any other place on earth. One of the reasons for the bites of sharks in Volusia, according to the researchers, may be the turbidity of water due to heavy rainfall.
Bondi Beach, Australia
Australia takes second largest number of unprovoked shark bites in the world, and, according to Chapman’s study, the number of attacks is increasing. According to ISAF, since 2007 there were recorded 139 cases of the bites of sharks, 15 of which were fatal. Most of the attacks occurred off the coast of New South Wales, the state where located to Bondi beach.
Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Large group of giant but gentle whale sharks migrate to the waters of Isla mujeres from may to September. Here tourists flock from all over the world to see whale sharks. These sharks feed on plankton.
Reunion island, Indian ocean
Unprovoked shark attacks are not common in the waters of reunion island, a French territory off the coast of Madagascar, but in the last decade their number has considerably increased. One surfer died here as the result of a shark attack in may 2019. It is known that larger species such as bull and tiger sharks, often in the area. According to Chapman, this area is of particular interest to researchers due to its small population compared with other hot spots and a relatively high proportion of the victims.
Gansbaai, South Africa
The Western Cape of South Africa, where is the fishing town of Gansbaai has become a popular tourist destination for people hoping to dive in a cage for observation of numerous white sharks.
La JOLLA Shores, CA
Shallow water near the coast of La JOLLA, County of San Diego, California, is the perfect place to swim with calm sharks-leopards, which teem in the area due to warmer than usual water. Sharks-leopards are not considered to be dangerous and have a very small mouth, which they use to suck the squid from the bottom of the ocean.
Recife, Brazil
82% of unprovoked shark bites in Brazil occurred in a relatively small area of the North-East coast near Recife making it one of the most dangerous areas in the world, according to Chapman and McPhee. But it was not always so. Shark attacks were rare in this area until about 1992, when the number of sharks began to grow. In accordance with the study of Chapman, human activity at the nearby port may be one reason for the increased shark: construction has replaced the aggressive bull sharks and increased traffic — it is known that sharks are attracted to the sounds of the boats.
Solana Beach, CA
California ranks second after Florida in the number of the most frequent unprovoked shark attacks in the United States. According to ISAF, since 1837 in this state recorded 124 attack, and the greatest number of them (19) had taken place in the County of San Diego, the area of the state is Solana beach.
Eureka, California
County of Humboldt in Northern California is the second most dangerous district of the state, where a high probability of a shark attack — since 1837, there were 16 attacks. Eureka — a popular place for surfing, where during the past decade was at least two incidents of shark attacks.
Maui, Hawaii
The observation of shark feeding and Snorkelling in the cage are popular tourist activities in Hawaii — in the waters around the Islands are home to 40 species of sharks, including hammerhead sharks, reef sharks, whale sharks and rare species of megamot. 1800-ies in Hawaii has recorded 162 unprovoked attack. 64 of them occurred off the coast of Maui, including a deadly attack in may 2019, which resulted in the death of a man, floating at a distance of about 90 meters from the shore.