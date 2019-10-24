Danger in the blood: all blood types are associated with specific diseases
Scientists came to the conclusion that blood type makes a person more disposed to certain diseases, but also can protect from others.
American scientists have found that there is a correlation between certain diseases and blood group. Probably, it is connected with specificity of erythrocyte membranes, which cause the differences. While experts have noticed only some of the features that were installed during the lengthy analysis of the health data of 77 thousand people.
Those of the first group are prone to diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, especially ulcers and gastritis. In addition, people with first blood should dedicate more attention to the prevention of stroke. The blood clots are more likely those who have second, third or fourth group of blood – about 40% compared with the first group.
People with the second group of blood more at risk for other cancer, especially for tumors in the stomach.
Holders of the fourth group may face dementia in old age. In addition, they are more exposed to the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases. In their case, the risk is 23 percent.
The fourth group of blood increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. But especially people with this blood group should work on the prevention of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, as the risk is increased by 80% compared with holders of other blood groups.