Dangerous disease, 60% of the holders of which are not even aware of its existence
Many of us are worried about what they’re threatened with a life-threatening disease. Cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes is becoming more serious especially with age. This writes the Money Talks News.
But we often lose sight of one thing, generally less life-threatening, but still strong disease of the thyroid gland, which is more common than heart disease or diabetes, according to the University of Michigan. In fact, 60% of Americans with thyroid disease — 12 million people — do not realize that they are sick.
People with a higher risk of developing thyroid cancer include women, people over 60 and people with autoimmune disease or family history of thyroid disease.
The thyroid is a small gland that is situated in the lower part of the neck. Sometimes described as a butterfly, this gland is important because it secretes hormones that influence almost every organ in your body.
When something goes wrong with the thyroid gland, it can inhibit the regulation of metabolic processes in the body and control body temperature.
And a lot can go wrong with this gland. In some cases, your body secretes too much thyroid hormones. This is a condition known as “hyperthyroidism”, accelerates the processes of the body, which leads to such symptoms as:
- nervousness or anxiety;
- excessive sweating and heart rhythm;
- sleep problems;
- weight loss;
- frequent bowel movements.
On the contrary, sometimes the body produces too little thyroid hormone, a condition called “hypothyroidism” which slows down processes in the body. Symptoms may include:
- intolerance to cold;
- fatigue;
- dry skin;
- mood swings and depression;
- constipation.
The only reliable way to know whether you have thyroid disease is to consult a doctor and take a blood test to measure the level of thyroid hormones. If the results show the problem, you may need additional testing to find the cause of the problem.
The good news is that, according to the University of Michigan, most thyroid cancer is easily treatable. Medication can often correct the problem. In some cases of hyperthyroidism may require treatment with radioactive iodine or surgery.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10665
[name] => disease
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bolezni
)
disease
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27249
[name] => symptoms of
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => simptomy
)
симптомыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark