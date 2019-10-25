Dangerous liaisons: Kaia Gerber spotted on a date with Pete Davidson
Hollywood ladies ‘ man Pete Davidson is my friend like a glove, and now sounds like he’s got one of the most popular models in the world — Kaia Gerber.
25-year-old Pete Davidson and 18-year-old Kaia Gerber was spotted on a date in one of the cafes in new York. Moreover, observed the paparazzi, and ordinary visitors of this institution. In the photo, which, of course, quickly went viral today, young people are having a conversation, smiling and laughing.
Where will Pete and Kaya this mutual positive, time will tell — maybe to a great love. But whether parents Gerber guy with such a reputation, the big question is: he recently broke up with actress of the film “One day in Hollywood…” Margaret Coelli, prior to that, he had a brief affair with Kate beckinsale, and before engagement by Ariana Grande. As for Kaya, she was in a relationship with a male model with Wellington Grant, but they, according to insiders broke up over employment model.