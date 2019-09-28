Dangerous manicures: client in the beauty salon became infected with flesh-eating bacteria
The woman said that he almost lost an arm due to flesh-eating bacteria that she contracted after a manicure in a beauty salon in Knoxville (tn). About it writes Yahoo.News.
Jane sharp said that she didn’t even do anything suspicious when it “the thumb was wounded” during a manicure, but after a couple of hours after she came out of the cabin, her finger began to throb. The infection began to worsen.
Soon she had flu-like symptoms. After talking with her daughter, who is a registered nurse, the woman decided to go to the doctor, where she did the test and sent home.
“I got a call at 4 a.m., woke up and asked how my wound, and not if it came to elbow,” said Sharpe.
Jane was taken to the emergency room, where doctors told her that she had contracted a rare but deadly bacterial infection — necrotizing fasciitis.
The Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) described the infection as “rapidly spreading in the body, it can lead to death.” Experts have told that quick treatment using antibiotics and surgical intervention are key to recovery.
Sharpe had multiple surgeries in Knoxville and Nashville and said it took her months to feel normal, although her thumb is still a little numb. “The doctors noticed us that if it was at least an hour, the situation could be much worse,” said Sharpe.
“I was just lucky that I’m alive,” she stated.
Currently, sharp filed a lawsuit against the salon.
While most nail salons are safe, there are a few things that clients should pay attention to make sure that the salon complies with the requirements.
According to the American Academy of dermatological Association, customers must first make sure that the salon is clean and tidy, you wash your hands or change gloves before each service.
They can also ask how the instruments keep clean — they must either be disposed of or disinfected after each use. And be sure to check the license of a specialist.