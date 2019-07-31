Dangerous “stallion”: a man for the eighth time in jail for abuse of horses
In the UK Malcolm downs once again got in jail for indecent exposure. After being arrested for the first time back in the 1970-ies, he returned to jail seven times for the same reason — cannot safely pass horses. This writes eg. giso link to the Daily Star.
It is reported that at the sight horses downs begins to publicly masturbate, and tries to “indecent touch” to the animal. He admits that the horses caused him strong sexual excitement, which he can not do anything. It does not stop even the presence of small children who can witness this ugly scene.
Downs repeatedly received prison sentences for “insulting public morals”. This time he was sent back to 8 months in jail.
In the past, the British repeatedly looking for a way to get rid of his strange obsession. He has even taken drugs that suppress libido, but nothing helped. He had been forbidden to visit the countryside where you can see horses, but downs deliberately violated these restrictions.
“You know you’re doing wrong, but can’t seem or don’t want to stop yourself,” said judge him at this time.
