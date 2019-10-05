Dangerous to life: diets that can harm health
Many diets are not the most useful for human health. Now many nutritionists are recommended to abandon all restraint and follow proper nutrition. But what kind of diet is better to forget, tell in the material.
A raw food diet
This diet is a strict form of vegetarianism. For food, you can consume only raw foods that are not subjected to heat treatment. Including meat, fish, vegetables, mushrooms and others. A raw food diet can saturate the body with beneficial vitamins and minerals, say the adherents of this diet.
But at the same time, the diet can harm the health. After all, every day the common man does not need to eat less than 1500 calories a day. However, when consumption of raw vegetables, the amount eaten increases significantly. A number of plant foods is simply unacceptable. Those who eat raw food constantly, have lower body mass index, women can disappear menstruation. And besides, cooked food improves digestion, saturating the body with antioxidants.
Kettiya
Kettiya appeared in the early 20th century and was intended for the treatment of epilepsy patients people. But at the end of the 90s it became popular among the many adherents of this diet. It involves a complete rejection of sugar and flour, processed meat products, vegetables containing starch, fruit, dried fruit, alcohol. The basis of cattily 90% of fats, carbs 3%, protein 7%. There can be mushrooms, fish, pizza, seafood, vegetables, fiber, oil and butter, nuts. This amount of fat too unhealthy. As a result, may develop bowel problems, blockage of blood vessels, the risk of kidney stones.
Whole 30
Translated diet means “All 30 days”. It is quite popular, as it promises to get rid of extra pounds through not eating dairy, grains, legumes, alcohol, sugar, any semi-finished products for the month. But it also promises digestive problems. The body for full health you need complete and balanced nutrition. Radical changes usually lead to the intestine.
Paleodiet
Often referred to as the caveman diet. Food should be the most natural and intuitive person. That is, foods low in carbohydrates and many fats – vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, nuts, vegetable oil. But dairy, cereals, sugar, alcohol banned. But it is fundamentally wrong for health as the body needs a balanced diet.