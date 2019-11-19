Dangerous to life: how to recognize the symptoms of listeriosis and what to do to avoid that
In the United States regularly recall the food because of the threat of infection Listeria and development of such life-threatening diseases like listeriosis. But if about the risks associated with Salmonella, have heard many, about Listeria’m not talking so often — although it is not less dangerous bacteria. How to recognize the symptoms of listeriosis and can I prevent infection?
What is the danger of Listeria
Listeria is among the most dangerous bacteria. It causes severe disease, and in exceptional cases fatal, writes Vesti.co.il.
Listeria has many subtypes, the most dangerous is the microbe Listeria monocytogenes. It is found in soil and in the feces of infected animals and in sewage effluent, and can also contaminate products.
This bacterium is able to grow and multiply in the refrigerator (at +4°C) and at high salt concentrations in the product. For example, in salted or smoked fish. And this despite the fact that most other pathogens are killed in such circumstances.
Listeria found in meat and fish products cold smoked either not undergone sufficient heat treatment. In addition, it can be present in unpasteurized dairy products, hummus and poorly washed vegetables.
Even if the dish was cooked properly, it can become infected from the cutting Board, which is poorly washed after handling vegetables or raw meat.
The symptoms of infection
The incubation period lasts from 3 days to 2 months after eating contaminated food.
Initially, symptoms resemble the flu (fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea). In severe cases, the microbe gets into the bloodstream, causing sepsis, meningitis (especially in young children), miscarriages and premature births in pregnant women, pneumonia and pericarditis.
How to avoid infection
- To avoid that, it is necessary to cook meat and fish so that the temperature in the center of the piece was not lower than 72°C.
- Do not buy products from questionable sources. This applies particularly to meat, fish, unpasteurized milk.
- After cooking, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water.
- Before eating fruit and vegetables need to wipe them with a clean cloth, avoid products that stood for a long time in the fridge or expired.
How to treat Listeria
Treatment for listeriosis is antibiotics, in severe cases, they are administered intravenously in the hospital. In most cases, antibiotics are used penicillin group (penicillin, ampicillin), if you are allergic to penicillin it is replaced with drug resprim.