Dangerous to life: the danger of rapid weight loss?
To get rid of extra pounds wants everyone who they are. Diet, fitness, fasting – what methods resorted to for the sake of not wanting to lose weight. But too rapid weight loss can adversely affect health.
What are the risks of rapid weight loss and what to do with it, will be discussed in our material.
Causes of sudden weight loss
First, you need to understand what is considered drastic weight loss. So if the mass decreases more than 5% in six months without dieting and exercises, against the background of General body deterioration, you should immediately run to the doctor.
Sudden weight loss means exhaustion, which is accompanied by a slow-down of physiological processes and mental disorders. This problem has many reasons:
- Inadequate or defective nutrition;
- Prolonged emotional stress;
- Acute and chronic infections, parasitic diseases (e.g., intestinal tuberculosis, syphilis, malaria, amoebiasis, helminthiasis, HIV);
- Gastrointestinal diseases (esophageal stricture, pyloric stenosis scar, syndrome malabsorbtion and so on);
- Eating disorders (bulimia, anorexia);
- Oncology;
- Endocrine disease (diabetes insipidus, type 1 diabetes, thyrotoxicosis).
In any case, ignoring the sharp weight loss is not worth it. Or it may result in more serious consequences. Cheerleaders have a situation where you don’t change your diet, but lose every day weight. While a person in this case may be weakness, drowsiness, fatigue.
What to do?
With a sharp weight loss, you must first visit the therapist. The doctor will prescribe the necessary examinations and tests. After them it should redirect to the profile doctor. Fast weight loss involves a comprehensive examination. Send later can a specialist, such as endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, infectious disease doctor or psychiatrist.
Medikforum