Dangerous to your health: 8 things not recommended in the heat
A second part of the summer without heat stroke and poisoning, offers a “Lifehacker”.
1. To drink sweet drinks
Refrigerator misted banks of the sweet soft drinks simply beckons on a hot day. It seems that the ice pop perfectly quench thirst and refresh you. In fact it is not.
When sugar enters the bloodstream, water leaves the cells of the body, to restore balance in the blood and in the liver starts the production, which is then sent to the hypothalamus and causes thirst. And as a sweetener of beverages very quickly enters the bloodstream, within 5-10 minutes you’ll want to drink.
In principle, there is nothing to worry, except for the risk of extra weight gain. But when you are in a state of dehydration, it gets worse.
Trying to restore the proper balance of sweet drinks, you only exacerbate the lack of fluids and harm the kidneys.
Useless soda and sugar to restore electrolyte balance: it is 7.5 times less sodium and about the same time more glucose than you need to protect against hyponatremia. So feel free to pass by bright bottles of soda and choose water or sports drinks.
2. Store water in plastic bottles
Plastic bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or polycarbonate. When heated, both materials emit harmful bisphenol a, and PET — and even antimony. The first substance is similar to the estrogen effect and can disrupt the hormonal balance in the body, the second is considered a toxic trace element and a potential carcinogen.
However, don’t be afraid to store water in plastic at room temperature, even if you have a home hot. He began to produce harmful substances in a large amount, you need a really high temperature. For example, as in a closed car, the garage or in the sun during a particularly hot day. In such conditions water is better pour into a glass or metal bottle or just remove to a cooler place.
3. To keep supplements and vitamins in the kitchen or in the bathroom
In the article The New York Times, associate Professor school of pharmacy University of Washington sky MacKinnon (Skye McKennon) says that the heat can ruin the medicine.
When storing in high temperatures is dangerous aspirin, hydrocortisone cream delaminate, lose its effect preparations containing hormones, for example, oral contraceptives and medications for thyroid.
MacKinnon advises to pay special attention to the storage of insulin, anticoagulants and anticonvulsants, as even a small change in the dose of their active ingredients can have serious health consequences.
If high, not only temperature, but humidity can spoil your supplements with vitamin C and some forms of vitamin B. These Supplements will not harm you, but benefit from them will not.
The who advises to keep medicines at a temperature below 25 °C and if the room is warmer, put them in the fridge.
4. To leave perishable food on the table
Temperature from +5 to +60 °C is considered the danger zone for perishable products: meat, fish, eggs. If the food was bacteria in 20 minutes, the population will increase two times.
At normal room temperature do not advise to leave such foods out of the refrigerator longer than two hours. But when the thermometer rises to +32 °C, safe time is shortened to 60 minutes.
Not to earn an eating disorder, don’t leave any food on the table — just remove uneaten in the fridge or throw it away.
Also, do not defrost foods outdoors, use a suitable mode or pre-shift the microwave from the freezer to the refrigerator.
5. Use the fan if it is hot
Fans do not cool the air, but only move it, creating a breeze. Often it brings relief and helps perspiration to evaporate, but not always.
If the temperature rises above +35 °C, the fan will blow the hot air body, which can increase heat and bring you down to thermal fatigue. So, if the room is really hot, do not rely on this gadget — is better to look for a room with air conditioning.
6. Drinking alcohol
Alcohol reduces the production of vasopressin, a hormone that retains water in the body by limiting the production of urine in the kidneys. Reducing the amount of this hormone, alcohol causes a diuretic effect, so you often run to the toilet.
Together with increased sweating due to hot weather it increases risking dehydration and heat stroke.
If you can’t give up alcohol, drink more water and snack. For example, can alternate with her alcohol in the process of the party so you less somelite and reduce the risk of dehydration.
7. Not to sleep
Sleep deprivation disrupts thermoregulation: the body produces less sweat and not cool as effectively as if you slept. This increases the risk of overheating, especially if you go for a workout.
In addition, a sleepless night reduces your ability to tolerate heat: you feel much worse than if you’d rested enough. So try to sleep 7-8 hours, especially if the next day plan physical activity.
8. To continue the exercise after muscle spasms
Playing sports in the heat can cause heat cramps — painful muscle contraction. Most likely, they will force you to stop, stretch your reduced leg or arm and relax in the shade. But after the spasm passes, you can try to continue training. Don’t do that!
Heat cramps only the first symptom of overheating, which can develop into heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
This is a serious condition in which body temperature increases to 40 °C, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and headache, confusion.
Therefore, the occurrence of seizures don’t even think to do that day. Drink water and take a few SIPS isotonica, leave in a cool place and stretch spazmirovannah group of muscles.
