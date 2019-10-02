Daniel Craig celebrated the end of filming in movies about James bond
Daniel Craig has finished shooting the films about James bond, leaving the role of 007. At the party marking the end of the film “No time to die” actor made a short but emotional speech.
Recently finished shooting the 25th anniversary of the film franchise of James bond. The picture “No time to die” Daniel Craig have completed their participation in the spy story. In his career, the actor managed to play in five parts of the film, and now his role is another celebrity. Still the leading actor on the party, held in the Italian city of Matera, addressed the members of the crew, and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and chance. The actor admitted, he allowed himself to drink too much, and therefore will not stretch your speech, and only wants to say that is proud, because he was lucky enough to work with the best filmmakers.
Noted, the final tape with the participation of Daniel Craig’s James bond will be released in 2020, although initially the producers were talking about November of this year. Partly the timing of the shootings was broken because of the chief actor, received a serious fracture and is forced to rapidly regenerate.