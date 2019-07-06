Daniel Craig starred in the Comedy “the Knives unsheathed”, watch the trailer

In the world, the film will be released on November 27.

Дэниел Крейг снялся в комедии «Ножи наголо», смотрим трейлер

The company Lionsgate has released the trailer for the Comedy “the unsheathed Knives” (Knives Out) Ryan Johnson.

Hero Daniel Craig investigates the murder of an elderly head of the family (Christopher Plummer), for whose birthday the rest of his family gathered in a country house.

The film also starred Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and others.

