Danilko said his performance at the “Eurovision” failed
Andrey Danilko, known as Verka Serduchka, recalled the unsuccessful performance at the Eurovision song contest, held in Israel. Singer believes that could fulfill the program much better.
Danilko left the scene in 2017, giving their last big concert. Now the singer works at corporate events or participating in large-scale show. This year Serduchka pleased with its presence at the Eurovision song contest.
“It was very hard to gather. A week in Israel, I was tired and couldn’t wait for the final. I tried to pull myself together, but not proud of my performance. There was no energy and mood”, — said Danilko with journalists “StarHit”.
The singer wanted to talk to someone, but due to lack of time colleagues failed to overlap. Sergei Lazarev, who took third place, a celebrity highly appreciated.
Danilko said that he has a lot of good material, but there is no strength and desire to share them. Over 25 years of experience in frantic mode, the artist was tired and hadn’t missed a scene. The contractor complained that he could not adhere to a healthy diet and often drinks. He realizes that alcohol has a detrimental effect on his health, but never learned how to refuse friends.