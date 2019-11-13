Danilko suffered a heart block
November 13, 2019
Ukrainian singer and performer Andriy Danylko suddenly became ill during the filming of the Christmas show.
The actor underwent heart block — a process which drastically reduced heart rate.
According to witnesses, during a performance on stage Danilko was pale and could barely speak. And after each number Andrew back to the dressing room to change clothes wet from sweat suit.
After the performance, the actor went to his dressing room and did not come out.
As the representative Danilko to normalize the condition, it was completely injection drugs, and then Andrew felt a little better.