Danilko told how almost got stuck in politics
Among the stars who planned today to go into politics, there are no hungry people. This suggests that they got some interesting suggestions. However, their attempts to prove themselves in this area yet cause her embarrassment, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
This opinion in an interview with The Lime shared Ukrainian showman and producer Andrey Danilko (Verka Serduchka). With the artist we met on the set of the show “X-factor” of the STB channel. 45-year-old actor admitted that was very happy to “jump” in his time with the political events and explained why it believes that Zelensky on the post of the President of Ukraine should be given time (a story about the filming of the show look on the website this weekend).
“Apparently, there are interesting offers to these stars (which are today in politics — Ed). You know what I mean. Another reason I do not see there is some interest. But I think it’s wrong. By agreeing to these, it is very easy to ruin your reputation. And I’m looking at some things now and I even feel uncomfortable,” admitted Danilko.
“No training, still on the tops, completely verbal water. Because it is necessary to have some experience, to have information and figures. To have some artistry to correctly apply this information in the end. And when it’s staged replica, templates… (shrugs) That’s just feeling awkward all this is.”
To assess the chances of their colleagues in the new field Danilko did. Doesn’t know what to expect.
“I’m not Vanga, I don’t know. But I have not yet seen. The West saw, we — no. I’m very sceptical about the participation of Vladimir Zelensky in the presidential race, but when he’s already won, I was excited. I think for him it’s such a cool story, he’s young, this is something there. But he is now very difficult,” he recalled.
With a showman Vladimir Zelensky know personally. Based on the experience with the ex-leader of the “Quarter,” Danilko confidently agreed that the new guarantor takes time.
“Of course. I wish him the best of luck. If I didn’t know him personally, I did not say anything. He was always comfortable and easy. So of course he needs time. Besides, it is necessary to understand that none of the old politicians now will not help — will only interfere. Everyone has their own interests”.
To Andrey Danilko says the artist, “a million times” offered to support one or another political force. Today, he is unspeakably glad to not have lost my freedom. And that, in his opinion, threatens many of his fellow artists in politics.