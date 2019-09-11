Danilko told how to apply Zelensky
Popular Ukrainian actor and the judge of the talent show Danilko said that the path to the presidency Zelensky like a Hollywood story. This he said in a recent interview.
As you know, before Zelensky was elected President, Danilko said that did not see him as a guarantor. At the same time, the news of his victory, he reacted positively, but said that joy was more emotional and was associated with the very fact of the victory: “it’s Like we won the final of KVN”.
Danilko admitted that sympathizes with Zelensky as artists, people with fine mental organization and, as a rule, very sensitive to remarks in the address and for the presidential post is not to avoid criticism, including justified.
It is “humanly” wished the ex-colleague on show-Bizu success and effort, since “what is now endlessly pouring in — just a gesture”. Danilko compared the way Zelensky in politics with history in the best Hollywood tradition: a simple boy from Krivoy Rog, unexpectedly became the President of the country, but will he be able to change the system is a matter of time.