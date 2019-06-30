Dantes and Dorofeeva potrollit Potap in a new photo
Presenter, blogger and husband of the singer Nadia Dorofeeva, Mr Dantes has an excellent sense of humor and ability to speak accurately on any subject. It never ceases to amaze fans with her self-deprecating humor and can good-naturedly tease friends and various life situations. This time “under the gun” of Vladimir was the producer and rapper Potap. On the page in Instagram showman decided to play a joke on the artist, published a joint photo.
The picture shows Vladimir goes hand in hand with his wife Nadia Dorofeeva the that paces in of a flying green dress with ruches and ruffles. Just the front struts Potap in t-shirt and shorts, next to him is seen the ex-wife of producer Irina Gorovaya in flowers. In the background is also noticeably the wife of a member of the group “Time and Glass” Anna Zavgorodnyaya-Andreychuk. In the eye catches the high rise of the rapper, against which all others look tiny.
“Potap specially treated by myself in photoshop, so we with Irina Gorovoy, Nadia Dorofeeva and Anna Andreychuk and I was very tiny. An unexpected move from him. P. S. “Positive” also is in the photo, but… I’m Sorry, all questions to Potap”, — he signed a joint photo.
Followers of Vladimir appreciated his joke, because many people know that the farm is characterized by high growth, which is 1.95 m. in addition, the rapper is seriously interested in basketball.
Could not resist from reacting to the caption, Nadia Dorofeeva Irina Gorovaya, leaving eloquent laughing smileys. But other commentators also praised comic attack Vladimir.
“The most hilarious caption. What could be better!”, “Not enough behind the explosion”, “felt that Potapov is VIN Diesel”, “Mafia!”, “TSE naikrashe photos!”, “Team”, “You rock!”, “The coolest gang”, “Fire” — praised the followers.