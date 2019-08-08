Dantes and Dorofeeva showed how to mark the anniversary of living together
The pair decided to celebrate a significant event
Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes romp through Italy with friends on a yacht and enjoy the sea, sun and relaxation. Every day another long and fascinating small towns of the Mediterranean coast. The singer even managed to feel as a captain and he stood at the helm. Italian vacation coincided with momentous for the couple date – the anniversary of living together. Thus, on 5 August was 8 years old like Nadia and Vova together. The presenter could not ignore such an occasion. In Instagram, he described how marks an important event with his wife.
Vova is depicted on the Wharf among the moored yachts. On it loose white t-shirt with huge lettering print and cap. He’s holding several boxes of pizza.
“Celebratory pizza to the eighth joint life! We decided that this date is more important than a wedding anniversary here and feasting for all!” — uncovered all the secrets blogger.
In the comments fans rushed to congratulate Vladimir and Nadya with important in their life event and left the flattering words addressed to the lovers. The singer also “mark” under the post husband and left a smile in the form of flame.
