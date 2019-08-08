Dantes and Dorofeeva showed how to mark the anniversary of living together

| August 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The pair decided to celebrate a significant event

Дантес и Дорофеева показали, как отмечают годовщину совместной жизни

Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes romp through Italy with friends on a yacht and enjoy the sea, sun and relaxation. Every day another long and fascinating small towns of the Mediterranean coast. The singer even managed to feel as a captain and he stood at the helm. Italian vacation coincided with momentous for the couple date – the anniversary of living together. Thus, on 5 August was 8 years old like Nadia and Vova together. The presenter could not ignore such an occasion. In Instagram, he described how marks an important event with his wife.

Vova is depicted on the Wharf among the moored yachts. On it loose white t-shirt with huge lettering print and cap. He’s holding several boxes of pizza.

“Celebratory pizza to the eighth joint life! We decided that this date is more important than a wedding anniversary here and feasting for all!” — uncovered all the secrets blogger.

Дантес и Дорофеева показали, как отмечают годовщину совместной жизни

In the comments fans rushed to congratulate Vladimir and Nadya with important in their life event and left the flattering words addressed to the lovers. The singer also “mark” under the post husband and left a smile in the form of flame.

  • Super! Your pair fire
  • Eight years not to get tired from each other, kaef!
  • Congratulations!
  • What have you cats is sweet! Please be the happiest on Earth!
  • Congratulations! 8 anniversary!
  • Congratulations to our favorite!
  • Congratulations! Happiness health!
  • Congratulations, I wish happiness!
  • You are cool
  • Pozdravlyayu! You awesome couple!
Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.