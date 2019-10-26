Dantes told about quarrels with Dorofeeva
Vladimir Dantes, singer, TV presenter and blogger, but it is often called in the press “the husband of the soloist of group “Time and Glass” Hope Dorofeeva”. How often cooks dinner at home, and when planning replenishment, with his wife, was exclusively told in the program “Sravi way” in category “Kava z pepper” on the channel “Ukraine”.
A graduate of the talent show Vladimir Dantes became known as the Duo “Dantes & Oleynik”. When the band broke up, Dantes went into solo sailing. Now the singer is married and when has a free evening, preparing family dinner.
“I’m for feminism. First, I trained the last 3 years, I about food. Secondly, I’ve been cooking since childhood, Nadia loves how I cook. And night now I have more free time than Nadia. So, why should I rest a horn and to say — that you’ve got, say, a concert at the Sports Palace, come on now we’ll come home, make something to eat”, — shares with “Srcover path” Dantes.
But families and their crises, but according to Dantes, this goes for spouses to benefit.
“We’re a perfect family, because we’re fighting. I was a fool who could blurt out the wrong things, behave differently, some flirtations. Not in the sense that I wanted someone to meet and spend the evening. No, it was purely on the machine, from the I’m an artist. And most importantly, that I could do it with Nadia. And Nadia said: maybe his head will think? Despite the fact that it is in their 21 at the time, was the brains older than me by 10 years, probably,” says to the singer.
The couple have been married for 4 years and all of their fans tormented by the question: when singers become parents:
“We have in the schedule is not yet planned, calendars are not checked. So we are not worried about this. I don’t want to deal with the child as a parent-artists with children. And who is our baby going to sit? Mother, grandmother?”, — said Dantes.