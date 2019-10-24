Daria he won the tournament in Abu Dhabi (video)
Daria Beloded
Ukrainian judoka Daria he became the winner of tournament of series Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi.
This informs the national Olympic Committee of Ukraine.
“In the final of the GRAND SLAM tournament in Abu Dhabi, our judoka, who performs in the weight category up to 48 kg, did not leave any chances of the Slovenian Maruti Stanger. Little more than a minute – and the opponent was already lying on the Mat in the “strong arms” of the Ukrainian Anaconda”, – stated in the message of the NOC on Facebook.
In the previous rounds, Roger Federer won the representative of Chile Vargas Lay, the German Catarina Ments and Russian Sabina Gilyazova.
We will remind, in 2015 at the age of 15 years, the eng for the first time won the world championship U-18 in 2016, defended the title.
Daria Belted for the first time became the world champion in judo among adults in the age of 17 at the tournament in Baku last year, becoming the youngest ever world champion in this sport. At age 18 she won the gold at the world championship among youth.
Thus, the 18-year-old he won titles of the world Championships judo in all age categories.
In September of this year for 19-year-old he was double world champion in judo, in the final defeating the Japanese, the Fun of Tonaki.