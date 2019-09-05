Daria Kvitkova asked for help from fans
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova live, that is, on suitcases. The couple travels a lot and never misses an opportunity to pull together for the city or better in another country where they can devote time to each other. Nikita and Dasha are happy to share the romantic photos and inspire deep affection from fans. Recently lovers decided even naked for racy photos and showed their tattoos, and the former the bachelor wanted to do the first figure on the body without the initiative of the beloved. Dasha decided to “pass the act” romantic pair plans for the weekend and asked for help from fans.
The girl has published in Instagram photo with the beloved man. Couple posing at sunset. The lovers are dressed in white outfits, Nikita hugged Dasha’s shoulder and pulled her to him — they look romantic and relaxed.
“I want the output to go to Lviv. Hand over all appearances and passwords. Where to go/where to eat/what to see? Which hotel to choose?” — asked the girl.
The fans were vying to advise favorite places in the city, and also wrote many warm words to address of Nikita and Dasha.
- Happy lovers
- Beautiful
- You are so beautiful
- Such good! Romance
- Center, bilya Opera house
- Lviv is a wonderful city. Eat there every step of the way and all delicious. See there are a lot of things, the architecture is very beautiful, in the “Market square”, town Hall, High castle
- Prihodi to the center and there is all of Zaklady bombesin!
- Oh, Lviv TSE duzhe cool! Molodci! At the Visoki castle podite, je KAV’yarnya savory
