Daria Kvitkova revealed the secret original gift Nikita Dobrynin
The winner of the Bachelor and fiancee of 9 main now ex-bachelor in the country Nikita Dobrynin, Daria Kvitkova won the heart enviable groom not only his sincerity, but also ingenuity. As he admitted in a recent interview, the girl was immediately interested in it by his creative gift is an exclusive scratch card with jobs for two. Nikita said that the original gift greatly facilitated the preparation for a date with Dasha, it had only to open the tip and watch the idea. On the page on Instagam fiancee the bachelor decided to share his invention and revealed the secret of the scratch cards.
She listed the tasks that are placed on the Board and said that Nikita prepares for a new fun surprise.
“Guys, you’ve been asked to do a post about my Scratch-off Card, which I gave Nikita the first party. I never bought, and have invented and made. Leave a list of what was on our Board:
- Find 10 matches in each other?
- Dream out loud?
- Let’s change the image.
- Eat one noodle for two?
- Will experiment?
- Count the stars?
- A round “Elias”?
- Let’s drink coffee in your hometown.
- Meet dawn at a roadside cafe for a Cup of cocoa?
- Truth or dare. Play?
- The floor is “Lava”. You have 5 seconds to escape!
- Give each other nicknames?
- Come to dinner, where the chef will be me.
- Get a dose of adrenaline?
- Fast forward to the future?
- Let’s recognize each other’s feelings.
Small steps, but we did every mission together, and I’m thinking to make a new map. Just don’t tell nick, I want to make a surprise,” she turned to the subscribers.
Dasha was accompanied by text romantic photo with the chosen one, on which they smile at the camera, posing in an embrace.
In turn, the former bachelor said in Instagram about common interests and leisure time with the darling, and shared the good news.
“This couple likes over the weekend to review the romantic Comedy, friends to advise the best films in the mood, and the pair are familiar with a number of cool actors in person. Maybe that’s why they were chosen ambassadors of the Odessa film festival”, — he signed photo with the beloved.