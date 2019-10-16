Daring: 70-year-old Pugachev in stockings surprised daring way (photo)
The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, which haters accused love of photoshop, was surprised by a bold new way. 70-year-old star starred in the daring way: in fashion leather Bermuda shorts, black sweater and black stockings, lit up the thin legs. The complement takes the veil. In this candid image of the singer invites everyone in the cinema for a film “Alla Pugacheva. The concert,” which will be released in late October.
“Just withdrew today Alla Borisovna for her poster for the anniversary concert”, — wrote in social networks the photographer, who directed hypnotherapy.
We will remind, Alla almost a decade did not give solo concerts. An exception was made for the sake of his 70-year anniversary, staged in Moscow a great show.
In November, the Diva planned solo album in Minsk.
She loves mini, sheer skirt and bright accessories.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter