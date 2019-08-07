Dark chocolate brings more benefits to the body men
For decades, scientists around the world have different interpretations of the effect of chocolate on human body considering it a product that brings harm or benefit. Specialists of the University of Aberdeen (Scotland) as a result of scientific work found that dark chocolate brings more effect for men than for women.
The result of the work of Scottish scientists has shown that special benefits for the human body — dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 70%. This product has antifertility properties, helping to thin the blood, allowing normal blood circulation and reduces the risk of blood clots on the walls of blood vessels.
This is more useful for this kind of chocolate for men’s health, exerting a positive effect on overall health. Women have the same product in a greater extent causes moral satisfaction, contributing to the production of “happiness hormone”. But do not forget that for all the usefulness of a daily dose of chocolate should be no more than 50 grams. Otherwise, probably the accumulation of overweight, dental caries and the metabolism of carbohydrates.