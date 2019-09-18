Dark-skinned daughter of a Russian model has melted the hearts of millions! Beautiful!

Ksenia Belousova, model from Russia, married an Italian man with Nigerian roots named Hugo Yuka. In interracial relationships often are born incredibly beautiful children, and this case is no exception!

The girl is now eight years old, and she’s really nice. Maybe she will go in her mother’s footsteps in the future will also become a model!

