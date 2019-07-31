Darkening of stool may indicate cancer of the stomach
Doctors from the UK warn that the darkening of the stool may indicate cancer of the stomach. The material is relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Early symptoms of cancer of the stomach, such as heartburn, easily confused with less serious conditions, so the cancer often progresses to the point of diagnosis. For this reason, early detection of malignant tumors is very important. Little-known symptom is a darkening of the feces, indicating that the organ of the digestive system is bleeding. The exception is the intake of iron-containing pills, which also cause change in the color of feces.
Although the exact cause of stomach cancer is still unclear, there are a number of risk factors associated with this disease among which the infection of the stomach caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria, a diet which contains a lot of salted and pickled foods, inadequate amount of fiber in the diet, excess consumption of meat and processed food products, Smoking, age from 55 years. According to statistics, men more likely to be diagnosed malady that you need to take into account.
It is worth noting that a recent study showed the benefits of tomatoes in preventing stomach cancer. Scientists believe that the main role in this regard is lycopene.