Dasha Astafieva appeared in a sexy image in latex (photos, video)
Ukrainian singer and actress Dasha Astafieva published 7 July new photos and videos to Instagram. Fans of the actress began vividly to comment on the new image of the singer.
“The song is the bomb!!!)) Track harosh, more deep_house would be cool!!)))” — wrote one of them in the comments to the post Dasha Astafyeva.
“Dora, open Your songs to yourself!!! Now constantly waiting for new!!! You are super!” — another added.
“My favorite way)!!! well, the haircut”, — shared his impressions one of the fans of the actress.
View this post on Instagram
Premiere #onewelement Music and lyrics by: @syrsoroka @diyana_do_it_yourself Arrangement @zdarov_jekan
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently Dasha Astafieva, who said recently that they are ready to leave show business for the family, surprised fans by the fact that in a delicate white dress in a pea with original leather belt accentuates the slender waist, lit up in the underground.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter