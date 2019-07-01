Dasha Astafieva came on stage in a revealing outfit

| July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The singer shared candid snapshots from the performance.

Даша Астафьева вышла на сцену в откровенном наряде

“It was the pills. From motion sickness. Who can guess why?” — wrote in his microblog Dasha Astafieva.

Members suggested that the star was performing on the ship. Maybe at prom or other celebration (wedding or birthday).

Note that for performances, Dasha chose a very skimpy outfit – a black bodysuit mesh, beneath which was visible black underwear of the singer. On top bodysuit adorned leather belt with pearls.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.