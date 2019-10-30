Dasha Astafieva excites Network spicy images
One of the sexiest women of Ukrainian show business Dasha Astafieva showed fans a new picture that she put on his page in Instagram.
The actress said that she had a very busy week. What exactly did the singer, she didn’t.
“Crazy week… Thanks for pleasure, thanks to you, my genius!” – signed photo of Astafeva.
Netizens commented on images of the artist.
- Dasha, how did you go this hair! I’ve been waiting for! It’s yours, it suits you;
- What a beauty;
- Actually trump a woman! Marilyn Monroe rests;
- Lips;
- It’s beautiful in every shot through the roof!! I love your charisma!!! I can’t imagine how the men around you do not fall into a swoon;
- Just fire;
- My Muse!!! I send kisses;
- Lord, you are so beautiful and spectacular!
- Dasha, you are so gentle, I adore you;
- Gorgeous, I want you there!