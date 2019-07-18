Dasha Astafieva for the first time in 10 years, went to Kyiv metro
Dasha Astafieva has revealed the secret to his recent appearance in the underground, releasing a new video from the series “history of Kyiv”.
Not long ago, singer and model Dasha Astafieva has announced the launch of a series of conceptual short movies called “Kievan history.” These videos combine the personal experiences of the artist with the aesthetics of the religious places of Kiev, paying tribute to pop culture of the 2000’s and just allow us beautifully nostalgic.
This time the star went to a really important for all Ukrainians place — Kiev metro. As admitted herself Dasha, it was her first visit to subway in the last ten years.
“Underground for me, girl from a small town, it was the first place that struck and at the same time scared. All the stories about ghosts, spirits and the afterlife, in one moment became a reality when I first went down there. Huge crowds of hurrying and not seeing each other people. Sad, funny, small, big, different, interesting and one translucent. The feeling that going down into the earth, each of us falls into the realm of ghosts remained still. It is because this location and the song “Pink flamingos” is so beautifully developed in my head in one picture”,
— said Dasha Astafieva.
Recall that the first issue was dedicated to the Russian capital’s Mecca of street food — “Kiev perepichka”:
viva.ua