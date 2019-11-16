Dasha Astafieva has published a racy photo no underwear
November 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Model published naughty photos in your photoblog.
Singer and model Dasha Astafieva has once again shared with fans spicy photos.
This time the sex symbol posed for the photographer without underwear, tights to the mantle, and stylish glasses.
Shocking Astafieva was also dressed in a large puffy sleeves. Added bow embellishment on the chest. Intimate part of the body model curvy covered right hand.
Fans praised another experiment Astafyeva. “It’s just wow”, “Wow, what a sleeve”, “Our outrageous star,” wrote the rave review from seen fans of a celebrity.