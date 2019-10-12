Dasha Astafieva has suddenly become a blonde
October 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Dasha Astafieva for several years adheres to one style — dark short hair. It would seem that the bold experiments with the appearance remained in the distant past, but the singer surprised fans with an unexpected change of image. On the new photo that appeared in the blog of the actress, she poses with long white hair!
However, before subscribers stars managed to share their opinions on the change of image, Dasha managed to calm everyone down, noting that it was only a wig. In the photo, the singer poses in the show-room with wigs, and during his visit she had to “try on” a few hairstyles. As you Dasha with blond hair?