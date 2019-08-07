Dasha Astafieva hot recorded videos from the Kiev cycle stories
Singer and actress Dasha Astafieva released another video as a part of their stories.
This time the actress is once again in a retro way appeared in the famous restaurant “Babylon”, which is located in the capital House of Cinema. This is a legendary place in 42 years of existence, has seen many figures of the art world and probably remembers a lot of love stories. This video is a tribute to all broken hearts. It shows that even suffering can be beautiful and tasteful.
In the video fans will see Astafiev in black polka dot dress with a fairly spicy neckline. Over a glass of wine artist sexy and a little sad reading the lyrics of the “Hands Up”, “He kisses you”.
“This song is special to me. It started this whole Saga with the shorts. As I have said earlier, this song came to me in a dream in this wonderful poetic form. For her illustrations to the restaurant “Babylon” was chosen by chance. After all, he and the House of Cinema, is already one of great of Kiev history you can feel, he stepped on the threshold. I really appreciate such places-teleports, which allow you to rewind a little time back,” admitted the star.
This video completes the first trilogy “of the Kiev stories.” As recognized herself Dasha, new videos will be larger and you will notice some familiar faces, and poetic tributes will be loyal and Ukrainian songs.