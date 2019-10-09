Dasha Astafieva lit seductive form
The famous Ukrainian singer, actress and model Dasha Astafieva continues to please followers your photos and videos, which puts on the page in social network Instagram
As you know, Dasha Astafieva is an active user of the network and often shows fans a lot of shots from their photo shoots.
Photos the stars don’t leave anyone indifferent, and the artist gets a lot of comments in his address. Visit Astafyeva can also be seen as modest and pretty photos and photos with wings that a celebrity literally conquered the network, writes Politeka.
For nine years, Dasha Astafieva remained a soloist of the musical group “NikitA”, and then embarked on a solo career. The popularity of the artist, was over spicy images, presented in a glossy edition of Playboy, the pages of which often flashed naked images of Dasha.
In addition, Daria has a chance to work as a TV presenter and try your hand as an actress. Also, the artist often becomes a very spicy heroine photo shoots, the results of which are shared with fans.
In the short video clip presented in Instagram, star struck curvaceous in a short top and a thin slender coat.
While the star’s hair is neatly arranged, and on the face of subtle make-up.