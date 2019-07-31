Dasha Astafieva posing in the image of ancient heroine vulnerable
Dasha Astafieva newly “planted” fans a new reason for admiration. Ukrainian singer starred in another luxurious art-photography, which also demonstrated his excellent body.
It is noteworthy that the shooting took place with an unusual “hero”. So, Astafieva posing in satin corset in Nude and black Thong. He completes this look with just the shoes. Hair of the singer gathered in a simple hairstyle on the back of his head. Makeup is done with emphasis on maximum naturalness. The image overall was a bit “sensitive” and thoughtful. The model appears as a kind of ancient heroine.
Another element of the survey also confirms this. In particular, Dasha posing with an antique bust of a man “playing with him in love.”
“She can steal your heart,” reads one of the captions to a series of unusual photos. By the way, the author of the shooting made by photographer Anna Fateeva. On her instagram page and was posted these pictures.
Subscribers of the photographer is also quick to comment on the photo series from Astafyeva:
- “Pretty unrealistic”
- “Perfect”
- “Very nice and tasteful”
- “God, it’s a masterpiece”
- “The moment when the photos tell a lot more than thousands of simple words. It is a pleasure to look at these shots”
- “Wow!!! You are the best photographer in the Universe!!! What a beautiful Dasha!!!”
www.rbc.ua