Dasha Astafieva shone at the opening of the Escada boutique in Kiev
The stars of show business, journalists and fashion lovers were invited to the party in honor of the opening of the new Escada flagship store.
In Kiev took place the official opening of the Escada boutique. The exclusive event was attended by singer Dasha Astafieva, TV presenter marysya Gorobets, Director of the Kiev Cartier boutique Natalia Listopad, sportsman Denis Silantiev and his wife Inna, designer Serge Smolin, editors top Ukrainian publications, including editor-in-chief Viva.ua Lyudmila Gritsfeldt.
Dasha Astafieva was dressed in a bright Escada suit with lapels on the collar, hand-embroidered with beads. Presenter Maria Gorobets chose a skirt embroidered with silver sequins, to combine it with a blue silk blouse, and completed the image of a brilliant clutch.