Dasha Astafieva showed beautiful bow
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Dasha Astafieva attended the event dedicated to opening of the ESCADA flagship store in Kiev.
She appeared in a spectacular outfit: in a white suit from ESCADA, which consisted of a jacket with collar, embroidered with beads, and a cropped, straight-leg trousers, a black top and black sandals.
Your image of the singer complements the styling with curls, rich makeup with emphasis on the red lipstick and the blush and black manicure.
The event was also attended by TV presenter marysya Gorobets, menswear designer Serge Smolin, stylist Olga Slone, sportsman Denis Silantiev and his wife Inna and others.