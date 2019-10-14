Dasha Astafieva showed looks like without makeup
Ukrainian singer and actress Daria Astafieva decided to be extremely candid with his fans and told us how she washes off stubborn makeup, but also showed their appearance without makeup. The actress posted a video which shows the face of actress without “makeup”. Video published on the official website of the singer in Instagram.
The actress decided to share with her fans how she gets rid of long lasting make-up professional care cosmetics.
Astafyeva on video without makeup (video: instagram.com/da_astafieva)
Netizens felt that Dasha Astafieva is in great shape and looks beautiful even without make-up:
- Scary beautiful =)
- Dashka what unreal!
- God, how bored!
- Clever.
- Very beautiful.
- You’re always gorgeous.
- Gorgeous.
- Oh my God! What a hottie!