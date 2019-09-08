Dasha Astafieva starred in spicy photo shoot in my pajamas
Famous Ukrainian singer, actress and model Dasha Astafieva starred in spicy photo shoot. Some time after the shooting on the roof of high-rise buildings, the Playboy star decided to pose in a pant suit on a naked body, writes the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
New black and white photo session of Dasha Astafyeva shared on his page in Instagram. The girl in the photo is depicted in sensual poses. The Dasha oversized flared trousers and a jacket.
“Now, I want each shot lasted no longer than an hour. During this time, there is always something to say, and more answers than questions..”, – I wrote to Astafyev in the social network.
Fans of celebrity never ceases to amaze with her beauty and refinement: “how beautiful”, “Breath away from beauty”, “As always, fire!”.