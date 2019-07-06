Dasha Astafyeva in retro dress rode the Kiev metro
The singer also recite poetry
Recently Ukrainian playmate Dasha Astafieva was seen in the centre of town in an extravagant way. The singer and actress was riding the Kyiv metro long retro dress, and read the famous line from the poem. And today on YouTube channel Dasha released a movie in which she is in line for a popular among the people of Kiev “by Perepichka”, reciting the words of the pop hit of the 2000s, “crazy” of the group Reflex.
As it turned out, the movie is the first story of a series of short films about Kiev, which Dasha is planning to release on my channel.
“The idea to make these little stories came to me in a dream. It often happens that we manage to remember from time to time to become reality. These poems, they are songs of childhood, uttered with such a tone in my dream. When I woke up I laughed for a long while, and then decided to record everything on tape. It was one of the few ideas which in the morning didn’t strike me as stupid. Together with my brother we recorded audio in the Studio and away we go,” says the singer.
Dasha Astaf VA. Kisk history. #1 “S. S.”
The first clip from the series “history of Kiev” decided to shoot near a cult for citizens designated “Kiev cake” for a reason. The singer believes that this place is enchanted, after so many years here day in and day going to the huge queue. But a one-time pleasure definitely worth it.
“I plan to continue to shoot. I want to tell more stories about places, people and their own emotions. After all, I was lucky enough to meet some wonderful companions, and I treat humor and beauty, and no doubt a heap with me in this adventure. Thank you to them.”
Now we can only guess what other places would choose Dora for filming your project and what will be new images of the star. We keep our finger on the pulse to know first.