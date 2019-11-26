Dasha Astafyeva participated in the bold photography on the ice and caves
Ukrainian singer and model Dasha Astafieva is a famous lover of candid shots and not shy to show their alluring shape for racy photos. The star often takes part in a very unusual and daring photo shoots — for example, she, along with the team is in Iceland, posing against the backdrop of incredibly beautiful nature.
Spectacular shots of Dasha has shared on his page on Instgram. Beauty remained true to herself and wearing colorful and sometimes candid images — for example, flying air dress, which boldly posed on the background of glaciers and caves.
Previously, she noted that the stunning nature of this country is so inspires and energizes her, and she does not feel cold during the filming.
Also, the star showed off the savory in the form of “caveman” — Astafieva tried hot outfit consisting of a black mesh bodysuit, contrasting stockings, scarlet plume and a bright red corset.
“Cave man you deserve” — with humor signed frame Dasha.
Another photo she named as “Rehearsal time “Prince of flies” — it is the singer in a translucent dress stopped at a large rock, stretching his hand forward.
Also, the star shared his impressions of the strange shots.
“In the lens of the new, sooooo talented and spiritual Director)
@ivankvasha:
— get up here
— somersault
— the rock
— do drama
— fly
And the crown, “will suffice to fix everything.” Long I will dream…” — said Astafyev.
Netizens left many admiring reviews, comparing Dasha with “mother of Dragons” and admiring the Icelandic nature.
