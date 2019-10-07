“Dasha Bukin” has been found: it has become known, “where have they gone” Natalia Bochkareva
After the “mysterious disappearance” stars series “are Happy together” Natalia Bochkareva fans of the actress was seriously worried if the actress in the new trouble. This writes the KP.
Fortunately, the light on the disappearance shed friend Natalia Bochkareva musician Andrei Kovalev.
“She doesn’t want to communicate. Lawyers banned”, he said.
According to Kovalev, Bochkareva lives in the same apartment, but not leave the house, becoming a voluntary recluse.
The musician confirmed that Natalia still feels bad, but still devotes much time to the children. The school leads her husband. However, he did not specify what kind of husband is it. After all, with the father of the children, the actress is divorced.
The actress is not going to leave Moscow, since it is under recognizance not to leave. “A criminal case was initiated. It can be stay put” — quoted by Andrew “360”.
The musician said that the school Botchkareva for gifted children moved to another place. Kovalev helps the actress in it.
By the way, the musician had previously reported that Bochkareva on the background of the scandal paralyzed half of the face. He said that Natalia does not understand what happened to her.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the traffic police September 28, stopped the car, at the wheel which, according to some, was Natalia Bochkareva, for verification of documents. The police drew attention to the strange behavior of women. They asked not use the banned substances. She did not deny it and told me about hidden in his underpants bill with cocaine. The law enforcement sources claim that the detained is Natalya Bochkareva. The artist herself denied this, and later appealed to the fans.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter