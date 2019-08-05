Dasha Kvitkova and Nikita Dobrynin shared a tremulous joint photo
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova day-to-day prove that fate brought them together on the most romantic project of the country. Volyublennyh all spend their free time together, travel, go to parties and shopping, veneetsia with friends and even watch soap operas, because they have the same taste. The couple divided fans of funny and touching photos and videos, letting fans into his life. Dasha and Nikita do not cease to confess each other’s feelings via social media and often publish joint spectacular images.
The choice of the bachelor decided not to break tradition and shared the photo with her beloved, leaving a confession about it. Nikita hugs his beloved’s shoulders, and she holds his finger, clinging closer to the man she loved.
“My best friend and beloved man. Imagine that we come to you and say that we’re together now. Where would you like to travel?” — decided to ask the original question to the subscribers of the Dasha.
In the first place commentators have appreciated the romance that prevails between the lovers, and then began to share their favorite holiday destinations.
