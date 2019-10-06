Dasha Kvitkova conquered Paris a spectacular way
After winning a Dating show the Bachelor 9 of 21-year-old Dasha Kvitkova broke all the stereotypes — after all, the pair broke up after the show and are still together and very happy. The lovers travel a lot, live together and try any free minute to spend with each other. However, in the new journey she went without a loved one.
On his page in Instagram lover Dobrynin suggested podeschi to arrange a joint trip to the eternal city of Rome. As a result, she chose 4 girls and they set off for the adventure. Kvitkova filled network of atmospheric shots from Italy with the girls they walked, demonstrated stylish outfits and enjoyed a delicious meal.
Dasha went through a few spectacular images — fortunately, the weather allowed to dress up in the air and light outfits. So, she tried on a black skirt and white crop top, adding a bow massive boots.
Another day Kvitkova went for a walk in a colorful Burgundy skirt with slits and tied at the waist white shirt. And at the Trevi fountain she posed in a black strappy sundress.
“Rome, listen, I had no idea that this journey happened, maybe we wouldn’t be friends with you at all. Didn’t know how to put it all together, what will happen, what will be sensation and will I be able to let go. But it all came together as it should. Happened to me funny and warm people. I want to continue such a spontaneous adventure. Rome, thank you for this.
The city where you can’t help but feel happy. Can’t stop smiling, laughing and napevat songs. I can not be free. When people laugh, are so beautiful. Keep the laughter in your hearts. I wish everyone felt in the same inspiration as I do now,” shared a happy girl.
Subscribers Darius showered with compliments, admiring her beauty, style and a positive attitude to life.
